CHICAGO (AP) — Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech were back in the lineup for the New York Islanders on Sunday after being sidelined by upper-body injuries.

Barzal hadn’t played since Oct. 30, missing a total of 21 games. Pelech had been out since he took a puck to the face on Nov. 1 at Buffalo.

Barzal, 27, had been on long-term injured reserve, and Pelech, 30, was on IR.

The Islanders have been hit hard by injuries. They placed goaltender Semyon Varlamov on injured reserve on Saturday, and forward Pierre Engvall was promoted from the minors. Varlamov hasn't played since Nov. 29 because of a lower-body injury.

While Barzal and Pelech returned Sunday at Chicago, forwards Anthony Duclair and Bo Horvat rested because of lower-body injuries.

Horvat is day to day. The center scored during Thursday night’s 5-4 victory over the Blackhawks. He has eight goals and 14 assists in 31 games.

The 29-year-old Duclair skated in five games in his first season with New York before he was placed on long-term injured reserve. But he could return Tuesday night at Carolina.

The Islanders also have been playing without Mike Reilly. The veteran defenseman suffered a concussion during the Nov. 1 game at Buffalo. Then he had a heart procedure to address a preexisting condition that was found during his post-concussion evaluation.

The 31-year-old Reilly, a Chicago native, skated and took some shots before New York's practice on Saturday.

Barzal and Pelech could provide a big boost for an Islanders team had won three of four going into the matchup with the Blackhawks.

Barzal had two goals and three assists in his first 10 games in the second season of an eight-year, $73.2 million contract. He had a career-high 23 goals and collected 57 assists in 80 games last year.

Barzal praised New York's medical personnel, and said he doesn't think the injury will linger.

“Fortunately I was able to work out, keep my legs in shape,” he said. "But the biggest thing is just the mental battle, just not being around the boys much, not being on the road, not being in the fight with the boys. Definitely long days at the rink, but time goes on, and we’re here today.”

Pelech had no goals and four assists in his first 11 games this season. He had plenty of company as he worked his way back from his injury.

“It's not good that we have so many guys hurt, but when you're hurt, it's nice to have guys to work out, to skate with and just like the camaraderie,” Pelech said. “Still make you feel like you're a part of the team, so that was nice.”

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL