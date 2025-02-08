New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal had a minor procedure completed on his injured kneecap on Thursday, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

As LeBrun notes, the normal recovery time for the procedure Barzal had is roughly six weeks, but can vary.

The Islanders placed Barzal on injured reserve on Tuesday with a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old was hurt in the third period of the Islanders' overtime win at Tampa Bay last Saturday.

He left in the final minute of regulation after taking a shot by the Lightning's Darren Raddysh off his left leg.

Barzal has six goals and 14 assists in 30 games this season. The former 16th overall draft pick also missed 21 days earlier in the season with an upper-body injury.

The Islanders had their season-long seven-game winning streak snapped by the Florida Panthers on Sunday. They enter play Saturday fifth in the Metropolitan Division at 25-22-7, and their tilt on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild is their final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break.