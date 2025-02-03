New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the team announced Monday.

This comes after he missed New York's most recent game on Sunday with an undisclosed injury. The Isles did not say how he suffered the ailment.

The 27-year-old played 19:15 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, tallying one assist and two shots on goal in 22 shifts. He has six goals and 14 assists for 20 points in 30 games this season, having previously missed time with an upper-body injury.

Meanwhile, forward Scott Mayfield is day-to-day with a lower-body injury after leaving early against Tampa. He also missed New York's game against Florida on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Mayfield has two goals and five assists for seven points in 50 games so far this season.

The Islanders enter play Monday 24-21-7, good for fifth in the Metropolitan Division and four points out of the East's final Wild-Card spot. They will be back in action at home against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.