The New York Islanders and free agent forward Matt Martin have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

Martin, 35, appeared in 57 games with the Islanders last season, recording four goals and eight points. He did not record a point in the Islanders’ five-game loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs.

The 6-foot-3 winger is coming off a four-year, $6 million deal he signed with the Islanders in January of 2021.

Drafted 148th overall by the Islanders in 2008, Martin has 71 goals and 176 points in 955 career games split between the Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs.