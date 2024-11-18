The New York Islanders announced Monday that defenceman Mike Reilly will be out indefinitely to have a procedure on his heart.

Reilly will have the procedure done on Tuesday to address a pre-existing and previously unknown heart condition.

Islanders general manager Lou Lamiorello said Monday it was found when Reilly underwent tests earlier in the month after his concussion on Nov. 1. He adds the condition is unrelated to the hit and subsequent injury and that Reilly is cleared from his concussion.

"It was picked up through the different echocardiograms that you do for different reasons that you go through with any post-concussion situation," Lamoriello said. "It's probably a blessing in disguise of what transpired. They detected this, something that you're sometimes born with, but never knew."

Reilly has appeared in 11 games with the Islanders this season, his second with the team after he was claimed off waivers by New York from the Florida Panthers in November 2023.

A fourth-round pick (98th overall) by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2011, Reilly has appeared in 411 NHL games, scoring 18 goals with 122 points split between the Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, Panthers and Islanders.