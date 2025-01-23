New York Islanders defenceman Noah Dobson is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Thursday.

Dobson, 25, left Monday's 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets late in the game after landing awkwardly when he was tangled up with Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger.

The 6-foot-4 right-shot defenceman had an assist on 15:38 of ice time prior to his exit.

Dobson leads all Islander defencemen this season with six goals and 24 points in 46 games this season.

He is on the final season of a three-year, $12 million contract with a cap hit of $4 million and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

Drafted 12th overall by the Islanders in 2018, Dobson has 46 goals and 215 points in 363 career games.

Golden Knights' Karlsson to miss time

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson will miss time as he also is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Karlsson, 32, last appeared during the Golden Knights' 5-4 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday where he had a plus-2 rating on 17:46 of ice time.

The 6-foot centre has seven goals and 18 points in 38 games this season.

Karlsson is on the sixth season of an eight-year $47.2 million deal with an annual cap hit of $5.9 million.

Drafted 53rd overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2011, Karlsson has 177 goals and 435 points split between the Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Golden Knights.

He is one of three remaining 'original misfits' that were drafted by the Golden Knights during their 2017 expansion draft.