The New York Islanders placed forward Julien Gauthier on waivers on Friday.

Gauthier, 26, has scored five goals and four assists over 27 games with the Islanders in 2023-24, his first season with the team.

The Canadian signed a two-year, $1.575 million contract with the Islanders this summer after spending last season with the Ottawa Senators. The deal carries an average annual value of $787,500.

Gauthier was selected 21st overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He has 19 goals and 22 assists over 180 career games with the Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Senators and Islanders.