The New York Islanders have placed forward Mathew Barzal on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury where he is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks, the team announced Saturday.

Barzal, 27, left the team's current road trip to undergo testing back in Long Island prior to being placed on LTIR.

The Coquitlam, B.C., native has registered two goals and three assists through 10 contests this season.

New York has also placed defenceman Adam Pelech on injured reserve, while Mike Reilly and Alexander Romanov have been listed as day-to-day.

Pelech was hit in the face by a puck in Friday's 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres, and will also miss four-to-six weeks with the injury, while Reilly appeared to hit his head on the ice in a scary sequence. The 31-year-old remained down for several minutes before he was eventually helped back to the locker room.