The New York Islanders have placed forwards Pierre Engvall and Oliver Wahlstrom on waivers on Friday.

It marks the second time this season Engvall has been on waivers, after going through the process and clearing before the start of the regular season.

Signed at a cap hit of $3 million through 2029-30, Engvall has three goals and six points in 20 games this season. He signed his seven-year, $21 million contract, which includes a modified no-trade clause, on July 1 2023.

The 6-foot-5 winger began the season with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders where he had a goal in six games before he was recalled by the NHL club on Oct. 26.

The Islanders acquired Engvall from the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023 and signed him to the seven-year deal at the start of the 2023 Free Agent Frenzy.

Drafted 188th overall by the Maple Leafs in 2014, Engvall has 60 goals and 126 points in 338 career games split between the Maple Leafs and Islanders.

Wahlstrom has two goals and four points in 27 games with the Islanders this season.

The 6-foot-2 winger signed a one-year extension with the club in the off-season worth $1 million.

Drafted 11th overall by the Islanders in 2018, Wahlstrom has 36 goals and 71 points in 220 career games.

The Islanders sit in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division with a 12-12-7 record and are one point out of a wild-card spot.