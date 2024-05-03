New York Islanders president Lou Lamoriello announced on Friday that he plans to return to his role next season, and that head coach Patrick Roy will be back as well.

Lamoriello, 81, has served as president of hockey operations and general manager for the Islanders since the summer of 2018. The team has qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs in five of the six seasons Lamoriello led the team.

He made a coaching change midway through this past season, replacing Lane Lambert with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy in January.

The team held a 19-15-11 record when Lambert was fired, and finished 20-12-5 under Roy to claim the third spot in the Metropolitan Division standings.

“Watching our team play, I felt that the inconsistency that has been going on for some period of time was not going to end,” Lamoriello said on a video call with reporters after announcing the hiring of Roy. “When I had the opportunity to meet with Patrick recently, I felt that this was the best for our organization to go forward.”

Roy coached three seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, where he amassed a 130-92-24 record from 2013-16 before abruptly resigning before training camp of the 2016-17 campaign. Since then, Roy spent time coaching and serving as GM of the Quebec Ramparts of the QMJHL.

New York was eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in five games on April 30.