The New York Islanders have signed restricted free agent forward Simon Holmstrom to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old played in 75 games last season, tallying 15 goals and 10 assists for 25 points. He played in 50 games the season before and has a total of 21 goals and 13 assists (38 points) for his NHL career.

A native of Tranas, Sweden, Holmstrom was selected No. 23 overall in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Isles.