The New York Islanders have signed forward Anthony Duclair to a four-year contract.

The deal carries a $3.5 million AAV, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Duclair, 28, finished the season with the Tampa Bay Lightning after he was acquired from the San Jose Sharks for defenceman Jack Thompson and a draft pick at the trade deadline.

The 5-foot-11 winger had 24 goals and 42 points in 73 games last season split between the Sharks and Lightning. He added two assists in five playoff games before the Florida Panthers eliminated the Lightning in the first round.

Duclair is coming off a three-year, $9 million deal he signed with the Florida Panthers in July of 2021.

Drafted 80th overall by the New York Rangers in 2013, Duclair has 146 goals and 303 points in 563 career games split between the Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, Panthers, Sharks, and Lightning.