The New York Islanders have signed defenceman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

The 29-year-old from Sewell, NJ hasn't played in the NHL this season, but scored six goals and 26 assists over 34 games with the KHL's St. Petersburg SKA.

DeAngelo appeared in 31 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season, recording three goals and eight assists. He added two assists in nine playoff games.

Selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning 19th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft, DeAngelo has tallied 48 goals and 162 assists over 371 career games with the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers.

DeAngelo has one goal and 12 assists in 26 playoff games.

The Islanders are last place in the Metropolitan Division with a 19-20-7 record.