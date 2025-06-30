The New York Islanders have signed defenceman Alexander Romanov to an eight-year, $50 million contract extension with an average annual value of $6.25 million on Monday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Romanov, 25, had four goals and 20 points in 64 games last season while averaging a career-high 22:18 minutes of ice time with the Islanders, his third with the franchise.

A second-round pick (38th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens in 2018, he played two seasons with Montreal before being dealt on July 7, 2022 to the Islanders along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a first-round pick (13th overall).

A pending restricted free agent, Romanov was coming off a three-year, $7.5 million contract with a cap hit of $2.5 million.

The Moscow, Russia native has 17 goals and 83 points in 354 career NHL games split between the Canadiens and Islanders.