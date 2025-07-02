The New York Islanders have signed restricted free agent forward Emil Heineman to a two-year contract.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Heineman, 23, was acquired by the Islanders from the Montreal Canadiens, along with two draft picks, in exchange for defenceman Noah Dobson prior to the 2025 NHL Draft on June 27.

He recorded 10 goals and 18 points in 62 games with the Canadiens last season. He added a goal in five playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Washington Capitals in the first round.

The 6-foot-2 winger is coming off of his three-year, entry-level contract that carried a cap hit of $897,500.

Heineman was drafted 43rd overall by the Florida Panthers in 2020 and was acquired from the Calgary Flames, along with forward Tyler Pitlick and two draft picks, in exchange for forward Tyler Toffoli in February of 2022.

The Leksand, Sweden, native represented his country at the 2025 World Championship, taking home a bronze medal.