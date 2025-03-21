The New York Islanders signed forward Gleb Veremyev to a two-year entry-level contract, the team announced on Friday.

The 21-year-old scored nine goals and totaled 17 points in 37 games at Colorado College this season.

In three seasons with the Colorado College Tigers, Veremyev skated in 88 games, accounting for 26 goals and 52 points.

Veremyev played 100 games in the United States Hockey League prior to his collegiate career, finishing with 21 goals and 41 points.

A three-game winning streak has kept the Islanders in the playoff hunt in the Eastern Conference, as they enter play on Friday at 72 points (33-31-6), trailing the Montreal Canadiens by two points for the final wild-card slot in the East.