The New York Islanders have signed forward Kyle Palmieri to a two-year contract on Friday.

Palmieri, 34, had 24 goals and 48 points in 82 games with the Islanders last season.

The 5-foot-11 centre is coming off of a four-year, $20 million contract with an annual cap hit of $5 million and was set to be an unrestricted free agent.

Drafted 26th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2009, Palmieri has 270 goals and 527 points in 900 career games split between the Ducks, New Jersey Devils, and Islanders.

The Smithtown, N.Y., native represented his country at the 2012 World Championship, recording two goals and four points in a seventh-place finish. He also represented his country at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in a seventh-place finish.



Boqvist re-signs

Defenceman Adam Boqvist also re-upped with the Islanders on Friday, signing a one-year contract.

Boqvist, 24, split the season between the Islanders and Florida Panthers. He was claimed off waivers by New York on Jan. 31. In 18 games with the Panthers this season, he had two goals and six points. In New York, he had two goals and eight points in 17 contests.

Drafted eighth overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018, Boqvist was dealt to the Columbus Blue Jackets in July of 2021 as part of the Seth Jones trade.

He is coming off a one-year, $775,000 contract and was set to be a restricted free agent.

The Falun, Sweden native has skated in 244 career NHL games, scoring 27 goals and 99 points, split between the Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Panthers and Islanders.