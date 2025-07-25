The New York Islanders have signed forward Maxim Tsyplakov to a two-year contract extension on Friday.

Tsyplakov, 26, scored 10 goals with 35 points in 77 games last season with the Islanders, his first in the NHL.

The Moscow, Russia native played seven seasons in the KHL with Spartak Moscow and had a career season in 2023-24, scoring 31 goals with 47 points in 65 games.

In 327 career KHL games, Tsyplakov has 63 goals and 121 points.

He signed a one-year deal with New York as an undrafted free agent on May 17, 2024.