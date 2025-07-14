The New York Islanders have signed prospect forward Victor Eklund to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday.

Eklund was the second of the Islanders' three first-round picks in June's draft alongside defencemen Matthew Schaefer (No. 1) and Kashawn Aitcheson (No. 17). Eklund and Aitcheson were taken with the first-round selections acquired from the Canadiens in the trade that sent defenceman Noah Dobson to Montreal on draft day.

The 18-year-old had 19 goals and 31 points in 42 games last season with Djurgardens of HockeyAllsvenskan.

Internationally, he represented Sweden at the 2025 World Juniors, scoring two goals with four assists in seven games. He also helped his country win bronze at the 2024 U18s with six points in seven games.