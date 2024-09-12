The New York Islanders have brought in veteran goaltender Keith Kinkaid on a professional tryout agreement.

Kinkaid, 35, is currently one of the three goaltenders listed on the Islanders' rookie camp roster.

He spent the 2023-24 season in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wolves, appearing in 24 games with an 8-14-2 record, an .880 save percentage and 3.54 goals-against average.

An undrafted free agent, Kinkaid signed an entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils in April 2011 after two seasons at Union College.

The Farmingville, New York native has appeared in 169 career NHL games, going 70-58-21 with a .905 save percentage and 2.91 GAA split between the Devils, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche.