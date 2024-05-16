The New York Islanders have signed Kontinental Hockey League star Maxim Tsyplakov to a one-year, entry-level deal.

The 25-year-old finished fourth in the KHL in goals last season, scoring 31 and adding 16 assists for 47 points in 65 games with the Moscow Spartak.

His 145 hits in 2023-24 also ranked third among KHL forwards and sixth amongst all KHL skaters.

Tsyplakov has spent the last seven seasons with Moscow, totaling 63 goals and 58 assists for 121 points in 327 KHL games. He also has two goals and seven points in 27 career KHL playoff games.