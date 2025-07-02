The New York Islanders signed forward Maxim Shabanov to a one-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday.

Shabanov, 24, played last season with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL, recording 23 goals and 67 points 65 games.

The 5-foot-8 centre added 10 goals in 20 points in 21 playoff games as he led his team to the Gagarin Cup Final.

Shabanov has 67 goals and 150 points in 207 career KHL games.

The Chelyabinsk, Russia, native represented his country at the Under-17 World Hockey Challenge, taking home a bronze medal. He also represented Russia at the 2017 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, finishing in fourth place.