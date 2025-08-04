The New York Islanders have signed 2025 first-overall pick defenceman Matthew Schaefer to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday.

Schaefer was the Islanders' first selection at first overall since the franchise took centre John Tavares in 2009.

The Stoney Creek, Ont., native had seven goals and 22 points in 17 games with the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters last season. He missed the first nine games of the 2024-25 campaign due to mono and then a broken collarbone suffered at the World Juniors while representing Canada ended his season. Despite the small amount of games played, Schaefer earned the CHL's top draft prospect award.

He was selected first overall by Erie in the 2023 OHL Draft and has scored 10 goals with 39 points in 73 career OHL games.

Internationally, Schaefer won gold at the 2023 U17 World Hockey Challenge and won gold again at the 2024 U18 world championship. He later captained Canada to a Hlinka Gretzky Cup title in 2024.