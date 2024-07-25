Forward Oliver Wahlstrom and the New York Islanders have avoided arbitration with a one-year contract, it was announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old has two goals and six points in 32 games last season, his fifth with the Islanders since being selected No. 11 overall in 2018.

He played in 35 games the season before, tallying seven points for 16 points. in 193 career NHL games, the Portland, Maine native has 34 goals and 67 points.

Wahlstrom played last season on a one-year, $874,000 contract.