The New York Islanders are expected to hire Mathieu Darche as the team’s seventh general manager in franchise history on Friday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Darche, 57, spent the last six seasons as director of hockey operations for the Tampa Bay Lightning, culminating in back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021 and a third appearance in the final in 2022.

During Darche’s time with the Lightning, the team has a 268-147-39 record, making the playoffs every season.

The St. Laurent, Que., native also had a nine-year playing career in the NHL, recording 30 goals and 72 points in 250 career games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, Lightning, and Montreal Canadiens.

Darche’s best season came during the 2010-11 campaign where he registered 13 goals and 28 points in 59 games with the Canadiens. He also helped lead the Canadiens to the Eastern Conference Final in 2010.

Darche succeeds Lou Lamoriello, who departed the organization last month after seven seasons. The 82-year-old executive made the playoffs in five of his seven seasons and helped the team reach the Eastern Conference Final in 2020.

The Islanders finished sixth in the Metropolitan Division with a 35-35-12 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign.