The New York Islanders agreed to a one-year contract with defenceman Tony DeAngelo on Tuesday.

DeAngelo, 29, began the season with the KHL's SKA Saint Petersburg, recording six goals and 32 points in 34 games.

Saint Petersburg and DeAngelo agreed to terminate his contract in January for family reasons and then joined the Islanders on a one-year, $775,000 deal.

The 5-foot-11 defenceman recorded four goals and 19 points in 35 games with the Islanders while averaging 23:21 of ice time.

Drafted 19th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2014, DeAngelo has 52 goals and 229 points in 406 career games split between the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, and Islanders.

His best season came during the 2019-20 campaign where he registered 15 goals and 53 points in 68 games with the Rangers while averaging 19:17 of ice time.