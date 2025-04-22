Lou Lamoriello will not return as general manager of the New York Islanders.

The team announced Tuesday that his contract will not be renewed.

Operating partner John Collins will begin a GM search immediately.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports former Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland is eager to work again and had been waiting for a position to open up.

Lamoriello, 82, had been with the team since the summer of 2018. During his time on Long Island, Lamoriello was twice named the recipient of the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award in 2020 and 2021.

The Islanders had made the playoffs in four of his six seasons at the helm, but finished on the outside looking in this past season, ending the season on 82 points, nine behind the Montreal Canadiens for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Inducted as a builder to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009, Lamoriello previously spent 19 seasons at the helm of the New Jersey Devils from 1987 to 2015 and served as GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2015 to 2018.

During his time with the Devils, Lamoriello won Stanley Cups in 1995, 2000 and 2003.

Lamoriello also spent two stints behind the bench with the Devils, coaching 50 games in 2005-2006 and then assuming coaching duties with three games remaining in the following season after the dismissal of Claude Julien.

Prior to coming to the Devils, Lamoriello served as head coach of the Providence Friars from 1968 to 1983.

Internationally, Lamoriello served as GM of the gold medal-winning Team USA for the 1996 World Cup of Hockey, as well as the American entry at the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics.

From 2001 to 2004, Lamoriello served as the chief executive officer of the New Jersey Nets.