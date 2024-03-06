The New York Rangers have acquired forward Alex Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and 2025 fourth-round pick, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Kraken retain 50 percent on Wennberg

Seattle gets 2nd in 24 and 4th in 25 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 6, 2024

The Kraken will retain 50 per cent of Wennberg's cap hit.

Wennberg, 29, is in the final year of a three-year, $13.5 million deal with a cap hit of $4.5 per season. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The 6-foot-2 centre has nine goals and 215 points in 60 games this season.

Wennberg was signed by the Kraken as an unrestricted free agent in July of 2021 prior to Seattle’s first season in the NHL.

Drafted 14th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2013, Wennberg has 90 goals and 330 points in 693 career games split between the Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers, and Kraken.