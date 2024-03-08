The New York Rangers have acquired forward Jack Roslovic from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fourth-round pick, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reports the pick will become a third-round selection if the Rangers reach the Stanley Cup Finals.

Roslovic, 27, was acquired by the Blue Jackets, along with star winger Patrik Laine, from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois and a draft pick in January of 2021.

The 6-foot-1 forward has 51 goals and 146 points in his four seasons with the Blue Jackets and has six goals and 23 points in 40 games this season.

Roslovic is in the second season of a two-year, $8 million deal with $4 million cap hit and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The Columbus native was drafted 25th overall in 2015 by the Jets and has 77 goals and 213 points in 426 career games split between the Jets and Blue Jackets.