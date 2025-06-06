The New York Rangers made three additions to their coaching staff on Thursday, as they announced David Quinn, Joe Sacco and Ty Hennes have been named assistant coaches.

The three join Mike Sullivan's staff, who was hired to replace Peter Laviolette at the end of the season after a disappointing 39-36-7 finish that saw New York miss the playoffs.

Quinn and Sacco both have head coaching experience in the NHL - Quinn spent three years leading the Rangers (2018-21) and two seasons with the San Jose Sharks (2022-24).

The Rangers qualified for the playoffs once under Quinn, in 2020, but were eliminated in three games in the qualifying round against the Carolina Hurricanes. Quinn held a 96-87-25 record in three seasons with the Rangers.

Sacco joins the Rangers after spending the last 11 seasons with the Boston Bruins - including a stint as interim head coach after Jim Montgomery was fired early last year. Sacco also spent four seasons as head coach with the Colorado Avalanche (2009-13), where he was a Jack Adams Award finalist in his first year behind the bench.

Hennes joins the Rangers organization after spending the previous seven seasons in various assistant coaching roles with the Pittsburgh Penguins - where he worked under Sullivan.