The New York Rangers have agreed to an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with goaltender Igor Shesterkin, making him the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history.

Shesterkin, 28, is on the final season of a four-year, $22.67 million deal he signed with the Rangers in August of 2021 and was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

The 6-foot-1 netminder has an 8-9-1 record this season with a .908 save percentage and 3.05 goals-against average as the Rangers sit in fourth in the Metropolitan Division with a 13-10-1 record.

Shesterkin won the Vezina Trophy in 2022 as the league’s top goaltender after going 36-14-4 with a 2.07 GAA and .935 save percentage.

Drafted 118th overall by the Rangers in 2014, Shesterkin has a career 143-68-18 record with a .920 save percentage and 2.48 GAA.

The Moscow native represented the Olympic Athletes of Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, taking home a gold medal. He also represented Russia three times at the World Championship, winning two bronze medals in 2016 and 2017.