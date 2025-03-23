The New York Rangers agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract with defenceman Jackson Dorrington, the team announced on Sunday.

Dorrington, 20, will report to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL on an amateur tryout.

Dorrington tallied two goals and 15 points in 37 games with Northeastern University at the collegiate level this season.

He has totaled eight goals and 33 points over 105 games with Northeastern University over his three seasons at the collegiate level.

Dorrington was previously selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft (176th overall), and his rights were acquired by the Rangers on Jan. 31, 2025, as part of the deal that sent J.T. Miller to the Rangers.

The Rangers (34-31-6) enter play on Sunday two points behind the Montreal Canadiens in the hunt for the final wild-card slot in the Eastern Conference.