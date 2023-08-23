The New York Rangers signed forward Alexis Lafreniere to a two-year, $4.65 million contract extension, according to multiple reports.

Lafreniere, 21, played last season with the New York Rangers where he registered 16 goals and 39 points in 81 games. He did not register a point during the Rangers’ seven-game loss to the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the playoffs.

The 6-foot-1 winger was drafted first overall by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Draft and has 47 goals and 91 points in 216 career games.

Lafreniere was a restricted free agent after completing his three-year, $11.32 million entry-level deal this season.

The St. Eustache, Que., native represented Canada at the 2019 and 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships where he had five goals and 11 points in 10 games. His four goals and 10 points in 2020 helped lead Canada to the gold medal and secured him tournament MVP.