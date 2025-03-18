New York Rangers forward Arthur Kaliyev is going to miss the remainder of the season with an upper-body injury, the team announced on Tuesday.

Kaliyev, 23, has three goals and four points in 14 games with the Rangers this season. He was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 6.

"Another young player that we're moving in and out of the lineup," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "He's done some good things for us and he got back in the lineup, chance to make an impact and that happens.

"You don't want to see anybody go down, so that's tough."

The 6-foot-2 winger did not appear with the Kings this season after suffering a fractured clavicle during training camp. He had a goal and two points in five games with the AHL's Ontario Reign.

Kaliyev recorded seven goals and 15 points in 51 games with the Kings last season and did not appear in the playoffs.

The Rangers (33-29-6) hold the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture by a slim margin entering play on Tuesday. They lead the Montreal Canadiens by one point (with two extra games played), and the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings by two points each (with one extra game played over both teams).

New York returns to action Tuesday night at home with a battle against the Calgary Flames.