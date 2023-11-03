The New York Rangers are awaiting an update on Adam Fox after the defenceman left Thursday's win over the Carolina Hurricanes in the first period with a lower-body injury.

Fox appeared to be injured after a leg-on-leg collision with Carolina’s Sebastian Aho midway through the first period. He did not return to the game, with head coach Peter Laviolette stating he would evaluated Friday.

“If he’s out any period of time, obviously he’s a huge player in this league, huge player for our team,” Rangers captain Jacob Trouba said. “It’ll be on guys to step up.”

Fox, the 2020-21 Norris Trophy winner, had three goals and 11 points in 10 games this season. He sits third on the team in average ice time this season, averaging just 19 seconds less than team leader K'Andre Miller.

Rangers forward Filip Chytil also suffered an upper-body injury in the 2-1 win, missing the third period. Chytil, 24, has six assists in 10 games this season.

New York improved to 7-2-0 on the season with Thursday's win and will visit the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.