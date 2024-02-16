New York Rangers forward Blake Wheeler will miss the remainder of the regular season with a lower-body injury, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Blake Wheeler is being placed on LTIR by the #NYR with a lower-body injury and won't return at all during the regular season. Even getting back for the playoffs is unlikely but will depend on his recovery and how far the team progresses. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 16, 2024

With Wheeler being placed on the long term injured reserve, Johnston says getting the 37-year-old back for the playoffs is unlikely but it will depend on his recovery and how far the team progresses.

Midway through the first period of Thursday's game against Montreal, Wheeler took a hit from Canadiens defenceman Jayden Struble and his right leg got caught up underneath him. Wheeler needed help from his teammates to get off the ice and was not putting weight on his right leg as a stretcher was brought out for him.

Wheeler signed a one-year, $800,000 deal with the Rangers in the off-season after he was bought out of the final season of his five-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets. In 54 games this season, he had nine goals and 21 points.

Drafted fifth overall by the then-Phoenix Coyotes at the 2004 NHL Draft, Wheeler never signed with the team, opting to sign with the Boston Bruins after three years in the NCAA with the University of Minnesota. He was traded to the then-Atlanta Thrashers in 2011 and moved with the team to Winnipeg, where he spent 12 seasons and was captain for six (2016-22) of those years.

The Plymouth, Minn. native has played in 1,172 career NHL games, scoring 321 goals with 943 points split between the Bruins, Thrashers/Jets and Rangers.