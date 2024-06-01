New York Rangers forward Blake Wheeler did not skate Saturday morning ahead of a do-or-die Game 6 against the Florida Panthers.

Multiple reports indicate Wheeler is sore after returning from a leg injury in Game 4 of the Conference Final series. He did not play in Game 5 Thursday evening.

Anton Blidh served as New York's extra skater Saturday morning. He appeared in one game for the Rangers during the regular season and had seven goals and 17 points in 64 AHL games in 2023-24.

The 37-year-old Wheeler had nine goals and 12 assists in 54 games during the regular season before going down an with injury on Feb. 15. This is his first season on Broadway after joining the team as a free agent last summer.

If necessary, Game 7 will go Monday night at Madison Square Garden, where the winner of the series will advance to the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars or Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton leads the Western Conference Final 3-2 after taking Game 5 Friday night.