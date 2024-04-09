The field for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs is almost set as the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars can all clinch division titles on Tuesday night.

Here are Tuesday's clinching scenarios via NHL.com.

Artemi Panarin New York Rangers

The Rangers can clinch the Metropolitan Division with a victory over the rival New York Islanders and a regulation loss by the Carolina Hurricanes to the Boston Bruins.

The Rangers sit first in the entire NHL with 110 points through 78 games, five points better than the Hurricanes, who sit second in Metropolitan Division.

Left winger Artemi Panarin has led the Rangers' offence all season long with 46 goals and 69 assists for 115 points, good enough for fourth in the NHL.

New York hasn't won a division title since 2015 with Carolina winning the past two.

The Rangers have won both of their previous two matchups against the Isles this season. Tuesday's contest will place on the road.

The Bruins can clinch a second straight Atlantic Division title on Tuesday if the following happens:

Boston has secured 107 points with four games remaining, five points better than the Panthers and eight points better than the Leafs.

The Bruins haven't missed a beat this season despite the retirement of longtime star player Patrice Bergeron.

Forward David Pastrnak has netted 47 goals and 60 assists for 107 points, which puts him fifth in the NHL.

Boston will make an eighth straight appearance in the postseason later this month.

Jason Robertson Dallas Stars

The Stars can capture the Central Division for the the first time since 2016 if the following happens on Tuesday.

Dallas are in the midst of a second straight 100-plus point season after earning 107 points through 78 games. They recorded 108 points in 2022-23.

Jason Robertson has 27 goals and 50 assists for a team-high 77 points.

The Stars have had plenty of scoring depth this season with Robertson (27), Joe Pavelski (26), Roope Hintz (30), Wyatt Johnston (31), Matt Duchene (25), Jamie Benn (21), Tyler Seguin (25) and Mason Marchment (21) all scoring at least 20 goals.

Wild Card Clinching Scenarios

In addition to the Stars, Rangers and Bruins being able to clinch divisional titles on Tuesday, the Predators and Los Angeles Kings can also clinch playoff spots in the Western Conference.