New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba has been named the 2023-24 winner of the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, which is given “to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey.”

Messier solicits suggestions from team and league personnel to compile a list of potential candidates for the award. However, the selection of the winner is Messier’s decision.

Trouba captained the Rangers to a 55-win, 117-point season en route to a Metropolitan Division title and Presidents' Trophy. In 69 games during the regular season, he had three goals and 22 points. In nine playoff games, he has one goal and three assists as the Rangers are up 3-2 in their second round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Drafted ninth overall by the Winnipeg Jets at 2012 NHL Draft, he played in his 700th career NHL game on Nov. 29 vs. the Detroit Red Wings.

Off the ice, Trouba has lent his hand to the annual Rangers Youth Hockey Camp and the Garden of Dreams Foundation. He and his wife Kelly also founded the Trouba Creative Expressions Art Program, a 10-week program connecting adults who have epilepsy and seizures with art therapists.

