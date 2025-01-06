The New York Rangers claimed forward Arthur Kaliyev from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Kaliyev, 23, is on a one-year $825,000 deal he signed in September and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

The 6-foot-2 winger did not appear with the Kings this season after suffering a fractured clavicle during training camp. He has a goal and two points in five games with the AHL's Ontario Reign.

Kaliyev recorded seven goals and 15 points in 51 games with the Kings last season and did not appear in the playoffs.

The Staten Island, N.Y., native was brought up in trade rumours throughout the 2023-24 season after being a healthy scratch on numerous occasions.

Drafted 33rd overall by the Kings in 2019, Kaliyev has 35 goals and 71 points in 188 career games.

Kaliyev represented the United States twice at the World Juniors, leading his country to a gold medal in 2021.