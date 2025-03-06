The New York Rangers have traded forward Reilly Smith back to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Brendan Brisson and a 2025 third-round pick.

The Rangers are also retaining 50 per cent of Smith's salary and cap hit. He is in the final year of a three-year, $15 million deal that carries a $5 million cap hit.

Smith, 33, has 10 goals and 29 points in 59 games with the Rangers this season.

He was acquired by the Rangers from the Pittsburgh Penguins in the off-season in exchange for two draft picks on July 1.

Drafted 69th overall by the Dallas Stars in 2009, Smith has 223 goals and 539 points in 891 career games split between the Stars, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, Penguins, and Rangers.

Smith helped the Golden Knights win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2023 after recording four goals and 14 points in 22 playoff games. He also recorded five goals and 22 points in 20 playoff games in 2018 to help the Golden Knights reach the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season.

Brisson, 23, has appeared in nine games with the Golden Knights this season and does not have a point. He is scheduled to be a restricted free agent this summer.