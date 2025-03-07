The New York Rangers and defenceman Urho Vaakanainen have agreed to a two-year, $3.1 million contract extension.

The deal carries a cap hit of $1.55 million.

Vaakanainen, 26, was acquired by the Rangers on Dec. 6 by the Rangers, along with a draft pick, from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenceman Jacob Trouba.

He has two goals and 10 points in 35 games this season split between the Ducks and Rangers while averaging 15:39 of ice time.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman is on a one-year, $1.1 million contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Drafted 18th overall by the Boston Bruins in 2017, Vaakanainen has three goals and 34 points in 171 career games split between the Bruins, Ducks, and Rangers.

The Joensuu, Finland, native represented his country three times at the World Juniors, winning gold in 2019. He represented Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.