New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe did not get the benefit of the doubt Thursday after a collision with Minnesota Wild forward Devin Shore.

Rempe was assessed a two-minute penalty for interference after Shore appeared to skate into him and fall to the ice while Rempe remained upright. Wild forward Marcus Johansson scored on the ensuing power play, tying the game at 1-1 in the eventual 3-2 overtime win for the Rangers.

The 6-foot-9 Rempe told reporters on Friday that the referee apologized to him after seeing the replay of the play.

“Everyone makes mistakes," Rempe said of the incident.

Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette voiced his displeasure for the officiating around Rempe this season after the win.

"The size of him, the way he plays the game, it just draws attention," Laviolette said. "It's unfortunate because sometimes, like tonight, he's not really doing anything and he's in the box."

Rempe, 22, has two goals and five points in 31 games this season while amassing 52 minutes in penalties. He received an eight-game suspension for elbowing in December, the second suspension he's picked up since making his NHL debut last season.