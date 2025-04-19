The New York Rangers fired coach Peter Laviolette on Saturday in the aftermath of missing the playoffs.

The move made by general manager Chris Drury came after the Rangers missed the playoffs, the result of a lost season during which they massively underachieved preseason expectations following a trip to the Eastern Conference final last year.

Assistant Phil Housley was also fired. Owner James Dolan and Drury are expected to start the search for a full-time head coach soon, and roster changes are all but certain to happen in the coming weeks and months.

“Today I informed Peter Laviolette and Phil Housley that we’re making a coaching change,” Drury said. “I want to thank them both and wish them and their families all the best going forward. Peter is first class all the way, both professionally and personally, and I am truly grateful for his passion and dedication to the Rangers in his time as head coach.”

Current assistants Michael Peca and Dan Muse are expected to have the opportunity to interview for the head coaching job. It is unclear what kind of style of coach the Rangers are looking for as Laviolette's successor.

Laviolette lasted just two seasons in his sixth head-coaching job in the NHL after getting hired in June 2023. He spent the previous three with Washington and also coached Nashville, Philadelphia, Carolina and the Islanders, winning the Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006.

The Rangers making a change came hours after the Anaheim Ducks fired Greg Cronin, creating the first vacancy of many expected around the league. Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia have interim coaches with searches also expected to get underway soon, and Vancouver could also be launching one if Rick Tocchet does not return.