New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is expected to miss 1-2 weeks due to an upper-body injury, per The Athletic's Arthur Staple.

Shesterkin played the entirety of New York's 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, making 23 stops on 26 shots, but the injury came to light a day later.

Per Staple, the Rangers expect to have Shesterkin back by the end of the 4 Nations Face-off break, but Dylan Garand has been called up to back up Jonathan Quick on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Shesterkin, the one-time All-Star and 2021-22 Vezina Trophy winner, has not been his regular self in action this year. He has a goals-against average of 2.87 (a career worst) and a save percentage of .906 in 39 starts.

His struggles have contributed to the overall struggles in New York, as the Rangers sit sixth in the Metropolitan Division entering play on Saturday at 26-24-4, outside of a playoff spot.