The New York Rangers will send the 12th overall pick in this week's draft to the Pittsburgh Penguins, an asset the team moved in the J.T. Miller trade.

The Rangers had until Wednesday to inform the Penguins of whether the team would be keeping the pick, which would give Pittsburgh their first-round pick in 2026 instead, or handing it over. The 2026 selection would have been unprotected and locked in as property of the Penguins.

The Penguins already hold the 11th overall pick in the first round and will now be back-to-back selections. Pittsburgh acquired the selection from the Vancouver Canucks in the trade that sent Marcus Pettersson and Drew O'Connor to the Canucks in January. Vancouver had acquired the conditional pick just hours earlier as part of their return for sending Miller to the Rangers.

New York missed the playoffs this season for the first time since 2021 and hired former Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan last month after parting ways with Peter Laviolette.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that part of the thinking for the Rangers in moving this year's pick is to potentially be able to use their 2026 first-rounder for a move at the trade deadline if they are in a position to contend.

The Penguins now have six picks in the first three rounds of this week's draft, including three third-round picks. The team has also already accumulated six picks in the first three rounds next year, with three selections in the second round.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie released his final draft ranking on Monday, with Czech blueliner Radim Mrtka coming in at No. 11 and Canadian defenceman Jackson Smith at No. 12.

