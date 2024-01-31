The New York Rangers are looking to load up at the trade deadline, and it appears the team could move current roster players to do so.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Rangers may consider moving 2019 second overall pick Kaapo Kakko in a deal ahead of March 8.

"I look at the New York Rangers as a buyer in the trade market in an effort to bolster their Stanley Cup playoff runs and their Stanley Cup chances," Dreger said on Insider Trading.

"A second overall pick in 2019 by the New York Rangers, Kaapo Kakko is an asset that perhaps Chris Drury, the general manager of the New York Rangers, considers using as trade bait. I know that multiple sources have said that Drury is taking calls on Kakko. Now, losing Filip Chytil for the remainder of the season is a big blow for the Rangers but New York has cap space and potentially the assets, like Kakko, to acquire a significant piece."

Kakko has five goals and one assist in 28 games this season. The 22-year-old winger enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, posting 18 goals and 40 points.

He is currently scheduled for restricted free agency this summer and carries a cap hit of $2.1 million on his expiring deal. In 267 career games, Kakko has 49 goals and 104 points.

The Rangers ruled out Chytil for the remainder of the year over the weekend after the forward aggravated a previous injury in practice.

The 24-year-old centre was limited to 10 games this season, posting six assists. With Chytil on long-term injured reserve, CapFriendly projects the Rangers will have just over $5.23 million in cap space at the trade deadline.

New York currently sits atop the Metropolitan Division with a 30-16-3 record.