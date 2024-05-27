New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba has been fined $5,000 for elbowing Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final Sunday afternoon.

The penalty is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred in the second period when Rodrigues cut to the net and Trouba flattened him with an elbow to the side of the head. He received a minor penalty on the play as the Rangers went on to win 5-4 in overtime.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice did not directly address the play after the game when asked.

“I think I’ve got enough on my plate. I’m not going to do any refereeing or player safety tonight. I’ll stick with the coaching," he said.

Trouba played 23:05 and had two assists in the victory. Rodrigues had one assist in 16:29 of ice time.

Game 4 of the semifinal series goes Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla., with the Rangers holding a 2-1 series lead.