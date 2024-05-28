New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba was fined $5,000, the maximum amount allowable under the CBA, for his elbow to the head of Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday.

Following the incident, the Rangers captain did not have much to say about the hit.

“He kind of went to the middle, it all happens pretty fast,” Trouba told the media. “It’s not something you’re thinking about 1,000 times over and over again. It just happens fast. It’s hockey. I don’t have a great explanation for it."

The 30-year-old was assessed a two-minute minor for elbowing on the play.

Despite the controversy surrounding his hit in Game 3, Trouba says the team wants to maintain its physical presence while trying to stay out of the penalty box after giving the Panthers six power plays, and two power play goals, on Sunday.

“We have to play physical, but definitely don’t want to be taking six penalties,” Trouba said. “They got a good power play. Discipline is definitely something to be better at. I’m going to have to be better at. But we definitely want to play a hard, physical game. That’s part of what makes our team good."

The Rangers lead the series 2-1 with Game 4 scheduled for tonight in Sunrise, Fla.