The window appears to be closing for the current New York Rangers core.

Trade rumours surrounded captain Jacob Trouba this summer, and while he remains with the club, he admitted Thursday that the clock is ticking to find success.

“In all likelihood, this will probably be the last crack for this core," Trouba said, per The Athletic. "I don’t think it’s a secret by any means.”

The Rangers aging core also includes forwards Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck, who are all over the age of 30.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported in June that the Rangers were close on a deal to send Trouba to the Detroit Red Wings, but it never came to fruition. Signed through next season at a cap hit of $8 million, Trouba's no-movement clause shifted to a 15-team no-trade clause on July 1.

"I had good communication with the organization throughout. I don’t really have much else to comment on," Trouba said of the off-season rumours. "There were a lot of things that were said and snowballed. ...You’re going to have to find out where they came from. If you find out, let me know.”

Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette stated Wednesday he was not involved in any of the off-season conversations around Trouba, but was glad to have the veteran defenceman back.

“I think you need really good leadership inside the room… I thought Jacob was a really good captain for us last year,” Laviolette said.

The 30-year-old blueliner posted three goals and 22 points in 69 games last season, adding one goal and six assists in 16 playoff games. He revealed after the season that he suffered a broken ankle in March, which forced him to miss 11 games and the status of his health during the playoffs remains a mystery.

Drafted ninth overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2012, Trouba has 73 goals and 309 points in 748 career games split between the Jets and Rangers.